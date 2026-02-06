Nancy Guthrie: Man Who Allegedly Sent Family Bitcoin Texts Granted Bond

The California man facing federal charges for allegedly texting Nancy Guthrie's family about the bitcoin ransom payment has been granted bond by a judge -- and may be outta federal custody in no time.

Derrick Callella, a 42-year-old man from Hawthorne, made his first court appearance Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen E. Scott ordered Callella to be released on $20,000 bond ... and he's been ordered to not to contact the alleged victims or witnesses.

Federal prosecutors claim Callella texted Nancy's daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, "Did you get the bitcoin were [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction."

The alleged texts were sent Wednesday ... after 'TODAY' host Savannah Guthrie posted a video acknowledging the ransom letters that were sent to TMZ and two local outlets in Tucson, AZ.

To be clear ... in the criminal complaint against Callella, the feds say the text messages he allegedly sent Nancy's family have NOT been linked to the ransom demand.