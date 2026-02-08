Sheriffs Say There's Still No Persons of Interest or Suspects In Nancy Guthrie Case

Still No Suspects After One Week, Sheriffs Say

As the Nancy Guthrie investigation now enters its second week, detectives still have no persons of interest linked to her disappearance ... according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement released today, the Sheriff's Department wrote, "The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified."

According to police, they don't plan on giving any press briefings unless significant developments occur in the case.

This seems to run contrary to President Donald Trump's statements Friday when he told reporters that detectives had reached some major developments ... and that the identity of the person behind the 84-year-old's vanishment may be identified sooner rather than later.

Just last night, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, shared another Instagram video, agreeing to pay the ransom demands to bring their mother home.

