Savannah Guthrie's Sister's Home Searched Again as Mom Remains Missing

The search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother took another dramatic turn late Saturday night when investigators returned to the Arizona home of the "TODAY" anchor's sister.

Authorities were inside Annie Guthrie's residence for several hours, photographing multiple rooms until about 10:30 PM local time. Reporters were kept at a distance as agents worked, with one officer seen carrying a silver briefcase into the home, raising questions about what evidence -- if any -- was collected.

Update from Annie Guthrie’s house where investigators remain inside.

They’ve been here for almost 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/irb8nJp3QY — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 8, 2026 @BrianEntin

Outside Annie's home, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin documented camera flashes inside multiple rooms while several law enforcement vehicles waited nearby.

The renewed search comes as the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie stretches into its second week. Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last people to see Nancy after having dinner with her on January 31, just hours before she vanished. Annie's home was also searched earlier this week.

Authorities have not explained why they returned late Saturday. On Friday, a vehicle was towed from Nancy's garage, and a camera was removed from her house.

TMZ and other news outlets received an alleged ransom note earlier this week that contained two deadlines. The first deadline was Thursday at 5 PM, which changed the alleged abductors' demands. The second deadline is Monday, February 9.

Play video content Instagram/@savannahguthrie

Earlier Saturday, Savannah appeared alongside Annie and their brother Cameron in a video, posted to social media, directly addressing Nancy's alleged abductors. In the clip, the siblings said they had "received your message" and agreed to pay the ransom demands.

Savannah did not share details about the communication or the amount requested. The family had previously asked for proof of life.

Play video content TMZ.com