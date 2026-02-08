Nancy Guthrie's Pastor Prays for The Hearts of Those Responsible For Her Abduction

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, her church delivered a powerful and emotional message not just for her safety, but for the conscience of those who may be responsible for her abduction.

During Sunday's service, Pastor John Tittle of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church told the congregation they had been given one clear request from the Guthrie family ... pray.

"We are seeking to just honor the family's privacy and their desires," Tittle said. "It was communicated to me, 'pray.' We’re going to keep praying through this horrific ordeal."

Tittle led the church in prayer, asking God to protect the 84-year-old, allow her to feel the love surrounding her, and guide authorities in their search. But he also included a pointed plea asking that the hearts of "those who are responsible" be softened so they may do what is "humane and right."

Much of Tittle’s message focused on forgiveness, acknowledging how difficult it can be when fear and anger take hold.

"When we find ourselves heartbroken by the inhumanity and the evil that has been done to Nancy and her family, what do we do?" he asked, calling forgiveness essential to overcoming hatred and bitterness.

Nancy has been a member of the church for nearly 30 years, according to the church, which described her as a deeply loved part of the community.