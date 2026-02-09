FBI Unaware of Continued Contact Between Guthries and Suspected Kidnappers

The FBI says it has no knowledge of any continued communication between Savannah Guthrie's family and anyone believed to have kidnapped her mother, despite a massive, around-the-clock federal search now stretching into a second week.

In a new statement released Monday, the FBI said agents, analysts and crisis management experts have been working nonstop to reunite 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie with her family, but investigators remain in the dark when it comes to ransom-related contact.

"The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers," the agency said, adding it has not identified a suspect or person of interest at this time.

Federal officials revealed they are now operating a 24-hour command post in Tucson, pulling in additional personnel from FBI field offices across the country. The operation includes crisis negotiators, analytic teams and investigators following up on tips.

Play video content Instagram/@savannahguthrie

On Monday, Savannah posted to Instagram saying she and her family are not giving up hope Nancy is alive and says they're desperately asking for the public's help in locating their mom.

The final deadline to pay the alleged ransom in the kidnapping expired at 5 PM Arizona time Monday. Nancy and her siblings said they would pay the $6 million bitcoin ransom ... so far, there hasn't been any movement on the bitcoin account.

Nancy was abducted early in the morning of Feb. 1 ... she went out to dinner Saturday night, but missed church the next morning.

Play video content Instagram/@savannahguthrie