Nancy Guthrie Case Not Linked to Phoenix Canal Body, Sheriff Says

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains unsolved and authorities say a body found in Phoenix is not currently tied to her case.

Pima County Sheriff's Office tells us they have "not been notified of any connection reference that case to the Nancy Guthrie case," addressing speculation surrounding a woman found dead along a canal in Phoenix on Friday.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to a call about an unresponsive adult female on a canal bank. When they arrived, the woman was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The discovery sparked online chatter because the location is roughly 100 miles from Tucson, where Nancy was taken from in the middle of the night on February 1. She was last seen entering her home just before 10 PM on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.

