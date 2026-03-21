Nancy Guthrie's Family Asks Community to Renew Their Attention in Her Case

Nancy Guthrie's family has released a statement to the public nearly two months after she was last seen ... once again begging the local community for help.

Savannah Guthrie, her siblings Annie and Camron Guthrie and their respective spouses released the statement Saturday night in response to KVOA's special "Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie" ... kicking it off by writing they are grateful for the Tuscon community's support.

The group says they believe the people of Tucscon -- and southern Arizona at large -- hold the key to resolving the case ... and, they're asking everyone to search their memories for anything that might help.

Nancy's case needs renwed attention, they say ... adding no detail is too small ... even a tiny one may be the key.

They go on, "We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest."

Basically, the family is reiterating they've accepted the reality that Nancy may be dead ... but, they're still desperate for closure.

As you know ... Nancy was last seen January 31 after spending time at her daughter's house in the Tucson, Arizona area.

Local authorities and FBI agents have worked in conjunction to find her ... but, their leads -- including an alleged ransom note we passed along to them -- have proven unfruitful.

Play video content 2:12AM

Doorbell camera footage from Nancy's house captured a man in a ski mask creepily standing outside. He also tried to cover up the camera with vegetation.