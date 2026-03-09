Kathie Lee Gifford Ready to Guest Host 'TODAY' Amid Savannah Guthrie's Absence
Kathie Lee Gifford, who formerly co-hosted the fourth hour of "TODAY" for 11 years, suggested she'd get back in the saddle in a heartbeat if the show needed her amid Savannah Guthrie being off the air.
We caught up with the TV legend in NYC on Monday and she told us if producers of the NBC morning show need a guest host while Savannah is off amid the kidnapping of her mom she's here and ready to jump in.
Even in the middle of the nightmare, Savannah managed a few smiles ... doing her best to carry on after briefly returning to the "TODAY" studio last Thursday for an emotional visit.
As we reported, Nancy was taken from her Tucson home in the middle of the night on February 1. She was last seen entering the house just before 10 PM on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni.