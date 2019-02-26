Kathie Lee Gifford Says God Wants R. Kelly to Be Redeemed

Kathie Lee Gifford R. Kelly Can Still Make a Comeback ... With God, At Least

Kathie Lee Gifford isn't about to weigh in on R. Kelly -- she's leaving that to a much higher power, but she firmly believes it's not too late for the embattled singer.

We got the "Today" host Tuesday in NYC, and asked if she thought there was any way for Kelly to redeem himself after the lurid allegations involving the 2 new sex tapes Michael Avenatti turned over to prosecutors. KLG immediately got biblical on us by suggesting Kelly seek redemption in God's eyes.

As you know, he's facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Kathie Lee says the legal process will run its course but adds ... Kelly should only be thinking about ONE judge right now.

And, she's not referring to anyone in Chicago.