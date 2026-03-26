Savannah Guthrie Tearfully Apologizes to Her Mother and Family Amid Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie is overcome with emotion in her first interview since her mother’s disappearance -- apologizing to her mother and family over the possibility her fame may have played a role.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb, Savannah says she first learned something was wrong when her sister called to say their mom, Nancy Guthrie, had gone missing.

She says her brother -- a former military intelligence officer -- immediately feared the worst, telling her he believed their mother may have been kidnapped for ransom.

Savannah says she was in disbelief ... but then a devastating thought hit. She recalls ... “I said, ‘Do you think because of me?' And he said, ‘I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.’”

While she stresses the family still has no answers, Savannah says the idea her public profile could have made her mother a target is almost impossible to bear.

Fighting back tears ... "It's too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it's because of me."

She goes on to apologize directly to her mother -- and her entire family ... "If it is me I'm so sorry.

As you know ... Nancy was last seen January 31 after spending time with Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

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