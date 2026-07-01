FBI Determines Alleged Ransom Notes in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Are Fakes: Report

The series of alleged ransom notes sent to media outlets about Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping are bogus, according to a new report.

Reuters published an article Tuesday, saying the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the notes are fake, but did not say how investigators came to that conclusion.

TMZ and other news outlets received the notes, which were then turned over to the FBI for analysis. Most of the letters were sent early on in the case, but TMZ received another one just last week.

In fact, we got nearly a dozen emails from the same man claiming he knew the kidnapper's identity and Nancy's location but was not part of the crime. His first email -- sent just days after the abduction -- said he would divulge information in exchange for one bitcoin, but "time is of the essence."

The following day, he sent another email that stated "time is no longer of the essence," suggesting Nancy had died after she was taken to Mexico. He also said he needed the money so he could go underground, fearing retribution and being implicated by the authorities.