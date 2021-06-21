Justin & Hailey Bieber Meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Justin and Hailey Bieber are taking in the sights in France ... and they're also apparently taking high-level meetings, with none other than the guy who runs zi freakin' country.

The Biebers are taking Paris to kick off their week -- grabbing grub, looking good and dressing to the nines for their outings, especially on this particular occasion Monday ... when they met up with French President Emmanuel Macron, not to mention his wife, Brigitte.

Check out this photo Justin just threw up on IG -- it seems he and the missus got a little meet-and-greet with Macron and co. in what appears to be his HQ office at the Élysée Palace ... which is like France's version of the White House. Can you tell by the décor???

Justin Bieber hoje (21/06) durante sua reunião com o presidente da França.



📸: @soazigdlm pic.twitter.com/RoQPJqSMeD — Suporte Justin Bieber Brasil (@jbsuportebr) June 21, 2021 @jbsuportebr

BTW, we know what you're thinking ... and no, this isn't photoshopped or some weird cropping effect (even though it kinda looks that way by the blurry appearance). Justin did, in fact, meet the Prez ... as other shots of him and Hailey shaking hands and giving hugs were taken.

As for what they possibly talked about ... who knows. Despite Bieber being Canadian -- and possibly knowing a bit of French and/or current French events -- we'd guess these couples probably don't have much in common. In any case, they seemed happy for the introduction.