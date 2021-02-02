Hailey Bieber Looking To Tap Into Beauty Biz, Taking Cue From Justin

Exclusive

Hailey Bieber appears to be looking to tap into the beauty business ... and she's ripping a page from her husband's playbook to put the wheels in motion.

Justin Bieber's model wife filed legal docs seeking to lock up the rights to "Rhode" ... the name with which she'll brand her beauty products.

Rhode is Hailey's middle name, which is interesting, considering the Biebs uses his middle name for his clothing line, House of Drew. Like husband, like wife.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Hailey's looking to use Rhode on beauty and wellness merch, bath and shower products, beauty creams, personal cleaning products, cosmetics, makeup, fragrances, haircare and skincare.

Hailey's tried to go this road before. She's filed similar docs in the past to secure the rights to "Bieber Beauty," "Rhode Beauty," "HB Beauty by Hailey Bieber," "HRBeauty," "Dew Beauty" and "Dewy Beauty" ... but it doesn’t seem like any of those ever really took off.