Justin Bieber Shoots Music Video for 'Anyone' After Getting All Tattoos Covered

Justin Bieber has found a painless, though time-consuming, method of tattoo removal.

The Biebs, who is thoroughly inked up, engaged in a massive cover-up for his new music video for "Anyone."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bieber posted this time-lapse video showing makeup artists, pretty remarkably, hovering over him and making the tats temporarily disappear.

Justin's sitting there in his white Calvins as the makeup team works on his legs, arms, torso and God knows where else.

Bieber's caption ... "No tats for the #Anyonevideo." The weird thing about it ... Justin plays a boxer in the video, and lots of boxers have lots of tats.

Justin has talked about the significance of his tats, saying, "I think the thorns symbolize the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty. I think I'm done on my neck. That's a Hailey request."