Kim Kardashian Sends Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters to FireAid Concert

Kim Kardashian hooked up a ton of L.A. firefighters with amazing tickets to the best concert of the year, and almost all of them were formerly incarcerated.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim K dished out for 90 floor seats for firefighting personnel. We're told 70 individuals went to the Intuit Dome, enjoying acts like Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll and Olivia Rodrigo -- while 20 others went to the Kia Forum to see Green Day, No Doubt, Joni Mitchell and more.

Most of the firefighters in attendance came through the Ventura Training Center, a unique firefighting training and reentry program for previously incarcerated individuals.

In fact, KK gave a big shoutout to the organization for saving her community during the L.A. wildfires. She's been a major advocate for incarcerated firefighters getting paid higher wages ... urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to raise the going rate of $1 an hour.

One of the firefighters Kim sent to the show is a young man who was just released from prison last week -- and this was his first-ever concert!

We're told some of the firefighters watched the show alongside a special guest, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud was showing the firefighters a ton of love -- his father is currently in prison.

As for Kim, she unfortunately couldn't make the concert as she's currently filming for her new TV series, "All's Fair."