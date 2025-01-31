Kim Kardashian Sends Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters to FireAid Concert
Kim Kardashian Sends Former Inmate Firefighters to FireAid Concert
Kim Kardashian hooked up a ton of L.A. firefighters with amazing tickets to the best concert of the year, and almost all of them were formerly incarcerated.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim K dished out for 90 floor seats for firefighting personnel. We're told 70 individuals went to the Intuit Dome, enjoying acts like Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll and Olivia Rodrigo -- while 20 others went to the Kia Forum to see Green Day, No Doubt, Joni Mitchell and more.
Most of the firefighters in attendance came through the Ventura Training Center, a unique firefighting training and reentry program for previously incarcerated individuals.
In fact, KK gave a big shoutout to the organization for saving her community during the L.A. wildfires. She's been a major advocate for incarcerated firefighters getting paid higher wages ... urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to raise the going rate of $1 an hour.
One of the firefighters Kim sent to the show is a young man who was just released from prison last week -- and this was his first-ever concert!
We're told some of the firefighters watched the show alongside a special guest, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud was showing the firefighters a ton of love -- his father is currently in prison.
As for Kim, she unfortunately couldn't make the concert as she's currently filming for her new TV series, "All's Fair."
One thing's for sure ... Kim definitely gave the people L.A. loves most a night they'll never forget.