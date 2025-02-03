Kim Kardashian Distracts Kids From Kanye & Bianca's Red Carpet Antics at Grammys

Play video content BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian was in full mama bear mode, keeping the kids occupied while their dad Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were causing a full-on X-rated spectacle at the Grammys.

The SKIMS mogul had her eldest, North West, in tow as they hit up the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Sunday for a stage production of "Wicked." Mom and daughter were all about their wholesome convo -- while Ye and BC were doing anything but across town.

After North, Kim shifted her focus to her son Saint, taking him to the cinema for some quality family time at the movies.

The major family bonding session with Kim and her kids was going on while their dad Ye was the talk of the town on the other side of the city.

ICYMI, Ye showed up to the Grammys with Bianca, who ditched her furry coat to reveal her most naked look yet ... and they took it even further, getting all frisky at the after-party.