Kanye West Declares He's Worth Over $2 Billion, Forbes Estimation Differs

Kanye West's financial portfolio may be "Stronger" than anyone realizes ... the rapper is declaring he's a billionaire again -- and claims to have proof.

The "Heartless" artist shared an update on his net worth on Instagram Thursday evening, when he posted a statement from Eton Ventures, a business valuation company ... which claimed Bianca Censori's husband was now worth $2.77 billion.

Per the statement, the company came to this valuation based on his "music portfolio" and Ye's "sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."

Kanye was understandably elated by the estimated net worth, writing in his caption ... "LAA LA LA LA."

However, Kanye's celebration may be a bit premature, given the fact Forbes has yet to weigh in on this massive figure ... and still lists his fortune at $400 million.

If Kanye's worth has actually skyrocketed to $2.77B, he's now surpassed his former bestie Jay-Z's own net worth ... which Forbes lists as $2.5 billion. He also exceeds ex-wife Kim Kardashian's fortune by a whopping $1 billion and change ... as Forbes reports she's currently worth $1.7 billion.

If accurate, this isn't the first time Kanye has reached billionaire status, but he was stripped of the title back in 2022 ... after his Yeezy partnership with Adidas came to an end following antisemitic remarks from the rapper.

At the time, Forbes approximated the fashion collaboration made up around $1.5 billion of Ye's then-$2 billion net worth. They recalculated his value to the $400M estimation after the Adidas fallout.

Play video content 10/3/22 Kanye West

It wasn't just Adidas either, as several brands ended their deals with Ye following his antisemitic comments and his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2024 TMZ.com

Ye certainly felt the sting at the time ... telling us last year that he was close to going bankrupt, but was pulling himself out of the financial hole. He's since released a number of new songs ... and unloaded a money pit of a home, too.