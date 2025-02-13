Hilary Duff's Husband Raises Ton of Money for Holocaust Survivors by Selling Anti-Ye Shirts

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma are changing the lives of Holocaust survivors ... 'cause the money from "F*** Ye" T-shirts they're selling is going to help survivors get mental health treatment.

We spoke with Masha Pearl, Executive Director of The Blue Card -- an organization that prioritizes helping survivors of the Holocaust connect with resources they desperately need.

Pearl says Koma's making good on his promise to donate the proceeds from the shirts to the charity ... and, she says she's super thankful he and his actress wife are jumping into the fray to fight antisemitism.

Masha says she's still waiting on the final sale numbers ... but, she notes the T-shirts have gone viral since Koma posted pictures of them earlier this week -- and, people have already donated around $12K through The Blue Card's website.

Koma isn't just facilitating the donations by selling T-shirts, BTW ... he's also matching the donations dollar for dollar -- that's a whole lotta extra dough for the cause.

Even bigger than the money, Masha says, is the awareness all the publicity is bringing the charity ... 'cause Holocaust survivors are reaching out to the organization for help. The group's central mission is to help the approximately 40K survivors living in the United States.

As you know ... Koma announced the plans to sell the shirts on Tuesday -- writing "f*** ye forever" alongside a pic of the shirt. This came after Kanye repeatedly launched into shocking antisemitic tirades last week -- including straight-up calling himself a "Nazi."

We asked Masha for her thoughts on everything Ye has said ... and, you have to hear her nuanced response. It sounds like she's not quick to condemn the person because she can't speak to his mental health ... though she's horrified by and condemns everything he's said.