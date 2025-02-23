Kanye West and Bianca Censori Attend Premiere of Their Film Amid Looming Divorce

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are putting on a united front amid their looming divorce ... stepping out for the premiere of a feature film starring Bianca -- well, we're told it's her.

Ye and a woman shrouded in a head-to-to outfit stepped out in L.A. Saturday night for a film starring Bianca and produced by Kanye ... it premiered in front of a large crowd inside a Koreatown warehouse.

At the premiere, Bianca -- we're told it's her -- was wearing what looks kinda like a nun gettup, except it covered her entire face. We're told by people at the event she never removed the black outfit. The film purports to explores the female body.

In one scene from the film, you see Bianca baring it all ... butt and boobs while rolling around on the floor in a blonde wig. In another scene, she's wearing skin tight lingerie doing poses on the floor showing off her body. At another point, she takes a pair of scissors to her wig and begins cutting her hair.

Kanye's close friend, rapper The Game was front and center. We're told Kanye and the woman were in a cornered-off area surrounded by tons of security. Our eyewitness says at one point he saw Bianca's face, but didn't shoot video.

There was a huge line around the block and in front of the gates ... so it doesn't seem people are running away from Kanye after his rants on X the past couple weeks, claiming he's a Nazi and professing his love for Hitler.