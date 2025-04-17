Bill Maher Says 'I Should Be a Hero' for Visiting and Confronting Trump
Bill Maher 'I Should Be a Hero' For Visiting and Confronting Trump
Bill Maher is scoffing at the far left for slamming him over his visit to the White House ... to paraphrase Mark Antony, he feels he should not be buried, he should be praised!
Bill joined the "2 Angry Men" podcast with Harvey and Mark Geragos, and made it clear ... he spoke truth to power when he broke bread with 47.
As for his evaluation of Trump -- that he was charming, jovial and even self-effacing -- Bill laughed at his critics, wondering if they wanted him to lie. As he said, what's the option -- pulling a Gretchen Whitmer, where she covered her face when a photog snapped a shot in the Oval Office?
Maher is under no illusion he changed Trump's mind on anything -- but he says not even trying is ridiculous.
Check out the podcast ... Bill also weighs in on the Menendez brothers' fight for freedom, and the fight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Bill takes sides ... but that's what we expect!