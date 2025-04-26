Bill Maher Says Trump is More Than Just Flirting with Dictatorship

Play video content HBO

Warning ... take Donald Trump at his word, says Bill Maher.

The 'Real Time' host bore in on Republicans -- and there are lots of them -- who dismiss alarming Trump messaging as just jokes, or hollow threats.

When Trump messages Due Process is just an obstacle to be maneuvered around or ignored, his supporters and even those in Congress pass it all off as one-liners, Bill says. Or threatening opponents with criminal prosecution just for their beliefs, or saying he'll be a dictator on day 1, or saying he's gonna run for a 3rd term, and on and on ... just silly talk.

Well, Bill says it's very much like flirting. People in relationships who flirt often end up cheating. It's a message the partner often ignores -- oh, it's just flirting, until it isn't.

Similarly, when someone talks like an authoritarian, it often leads to the real deal.