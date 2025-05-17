Bill Maher Says Americans Like and Hate Things Based On Who They Dislike

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher made a point Friday night that should make most of us uncomfortable ... we can like something until the people we dislike like it as well, and then we hate it!

The 'Real Time' host gave a slew of examples ... Democrat liberals LOVED them some electric cars -- especially Teslas -- until Elon Musk embraced Donald Trump. Suddenly, Teslas were catching fire ... but not the good "fire" ... they were being torched by anti-Trumpers. And MAGA -- which hated electric cars -- embraced the Cybertruck like it was a Ford 150.

And here's a good one ... the left scoffed at Marjorie Taylor Greene when she said Catholic Bishops are controlled by Satan, but back in the day, when Sinead O'Connor tore up a pic of the Pope on 'SNL' ... liberals celebrated it.

Fact is, Both O'Connor and Greene were referencing child abuse in the Church -- same POV, but people chose sides based on the messenger, not the message.