Bill Maher Says Men Should Be Given Respect, Not Ridicule

Father's Day should radically change ... it should be a celebration of the men who populate our world rather than to dismiss them as lame and useless ... so says Bill Maher.

The fatherless host of "Real Time" brings receipts ... a slew of TV shows and movies that lambast dads for being men -- men, who are treated with contempt and ridicule, and not just by women but by their own kind!

Bill meanders down a laundry list of things that were invented by men, including the all-important toilet. Seriously, the things he mentions have changed and improved our lives.

Bill's point ... it's not a zero-sum game. If women are competent, it doesn't make men less competent. People are people, B.M. decries, and both men and women are capable of the same things.