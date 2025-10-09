RFK Jr. Says Tylenol After Circumcision Linked To Autism

Play video content C-SPAN

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says there's another link between autism rates and Tylenol use ... and he says it involves pain treatment for circumcisions.

President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary made the claim Thursday during a cabinet meeting ... saying there are multiple studies that show children who are circumcised early in life have double the rate of autism.

RFK Jr. says it's "highly likely" the use of Tylenol in these infants is the reason for elevated autism rates. He did not cite a specific study or research.

Play video content 9/22/25 Fox 5 DC

As you know ... Trump, RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz last month warned pregnant women not to take Tylenol, claiming there was evidence linking Tylenol use in pregnancies to autism.

Dr. Oz later joined us on "TMZ Live" and clarified Trump's comments ... POTUS said bluntly "don't take Tylenol" bur Dr. Oz told us when it was safe to take the over-the-counter pain medication during pregnancies.

Play video content TMZ.com