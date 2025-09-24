'Love on the Spectrum' Dani Bowman Flips Off Trump Over Tylenol, Autism Claims

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love on the Spectrum" star Dani Bowman is ripping President Trump for claiming Tylenol use among pregnant mothers is linked to autism ... and she's got a couple middle fingers she's extending his way.

We got the Netflix reality star at LAX and our photog asked her about Trump's recent autism announcement.

9/22/25 Fox 5 DC

Dani says Trump isn't qualified to weigh in on the potential causes of autism ... and as far as she's concerned, autism is genetic.

She was diagnosed with autism when she was 3 and was nonverbal until she was 6 ... but that didn't stop her from becoming a successful animator, artist and entrepreneur.

Dani's got a lot more she wants to say to Trump, but she says it would have to be censored ... so she's letting the double bird speak for her true feelings.

Dr. Oz tried to temper Trump's stance on Tylenol in an interview with us on "TMZ Live" ... but it doesn't sound like Oz made much of an impact on Dani's reaction.

Fellow "Love on the Spectrum" star James B. Jones has also pushed back on the administration's comments.

