'Love On The Spectrum' Star James Jones Tells Pregnant Women Tylenol Is Safe

James B. Jones, known for starring on Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum," has reacted to President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announcing Tylenol use during pregnancy has possible links to autism.

The reality star -- a person with Asperger syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum -- pushed back at the administration's comments in an Instagram video shared Tuesday ... imploring those concerned about taking Tylenol and other forms of acetaminophen not to worry.

James declares as someone with autism, whose mother was cautious about her health while pregnant with both him and his brother, he is nearly positive such medication has no influence on creating autism in developing fetuses.

In fact, he says medications such as Tylenol are "quite safe" ... because otherwise, they would not be on the market.

Addressing the observed rise in autism diagnoses, James says doctors have simply become more adept at understanding the characteristics of autism ... and that knowledge has led to more successful diagnoses.

He shares quite a passionate response with his followers ... it's all in the clip.

Dani Bowman -- who has also appeared on "Love on the Spectrum" -- addressed Trump and RFK's announcement as well, notably disputing their belief that leucovorin can treat symptoms of autism.

She also dismissed concerns about Tylenol, emphasizing people need "evidence-based guidance" and not fear, adding ... "Associations are not proof. Families deserve facts."

The reality stars' responses come after Dr. Oz -- Trump's Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services -- walked back the prez's hardline advice to avoid Tylenol while pregnant or give it to infants.

Oz told us it can actually be quite useful in some cases, but noted it's not necessary for low-grade fevers or minor aches.