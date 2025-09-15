'Love on the Spectrum' Connor Tomlinson Pumped After Show's Emmy Wins

Emmy Win Just The Start of My Hollywood Story

Play video content TMZ.com

Connor Tomlinson isn't resting on his laurels after a big night at the Emmys ... telling us he's about to take his Hollywood career up a notch.

We got the "Love on the Spectrum" star Monday at LAX and our photog asked him about the reality show taking home two Emmy Awards.

The show won for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program ... and Connor also presented an award alongside fellow cast member Tanner Smith.

Connor says it was a night he will never forget ... rattling off an impressive rolodex of celebrities he met at the show.

Even though he's not going home with the actual hardware, Connor's got some ideas for where he would put such an award.

The guy's got big plans for his future in Hollywood ... and, who knows, he might even have his own Emmy one day ... at least based on what he's got in mind.