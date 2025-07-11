'Love on the Spectrum' Connor Tomlinson Meets William Shatner A.I., on Video

Play video content Proto Hologram

Connor Tomlinson had an out-of-this-world experience with Captain James T. Kirk ... or at least an A.I. William Shatner -- who had a ton of nice stuff to say about the star.

The "Love on the Spectrum" star stopped by Howie Mandel's studio in Los Angeles to get up close and personal with Proto Hologram earlier this week ... and, he was clearly awestruck by meeting Will -- even just this faux version of him.

The group peppered Holo Will with questions about 'LotS' ... including what he loves about Connor and what his favorite moment from the show is.

Shatner's got a ton of compliments ... calling him warm and authentic. It's a sweet -- if slightly vague -- string of statements, but Connor certainly doesn't seem to mind.

Mandel is an investor in Proto Hologram ... first showing off the tech in 2022. Other celebs -- including Elton John, Diddy and many more -- have also participated in the project, like Shatner and Mandel.