Jenny McCarthy Shares IG Video Discussing Tylenol, Vaccine & Autism Link

Jenny McCarthy’s ringing alarm bells for parents ... claiming Tylenol might wreck your kids' detox system ... a hot take landing right as the Trump admin's official advice about the painkiller and its potential link to autism continues to ruffle feathers.

The actress and longtime autism advocate hit IG Thursday night in a scientific jargon-heavy breakdown, declaring Tylenol drains glutathione -- the body’s built-in antioxidant that helps clear out toxins, especially post-vaccine shots.

Jenny says ditching Tylenol before and after vaccines is crucial if you want the body to detox -- noting some kids, her son Evan, who was diagnosed with autism in 2005 -- already run low on glutathione and even need weekly IV boosts. She says she does too.

McCarthy is sticking to her usual line ... she’s "pro-safe vaccine," not anti-vaccine, urging parents to mboth the science and their kids' bodies.

Her comments drop as autism’s back in the spotlight after Trump’s controversial remarks of telling pregnant moms and parents of babies to avoid it.

