Faith Evans Is Doubtful About Donald Trump's Tylenol-Autism Link

Faith Evans has a PSA for parents of kids with autism ... don't get up in arms over Donald Trump’s "expert" take ... 'cause the Tylenol-to-autism link is fear-mongering sending parents into a tizzy!

TMZ caught up with Faith in NYC Wednesday, and speaking from raising her own teen son with autism, she says parents need to push past unproven claims and keep fighting the good fight for their kids.

Catch the full clip -- Faith also reminds us that Trump ain’t a doctor, and spreading misinformation only fuels fear and doubt for parents.

Faith, a longtime autism advocate, speaks from the heart ... politics aside, parents caring for kids on the spectrum gotta walk the walk every day, so basically, they should just plow ahead and keep doing the work.

