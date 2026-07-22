Travis Scott Spotted For First Time Since Zero Bond Chaos With Jordan Clarkson

Travis Scott isn't letting the incident at Zero Bond make him "Antisocial" ... he's back in public for the first time since he and NBA star Jordan Clarkson were involved in an altercation at NYC's hottest private club.

The "Goosebumps" rapper stepped out in the Big Apple on Tuesday ... wearing an all-black fit complete with a durag and a bunch of jewelry.

Travis briskly walked from his hotel to a waiting car ... keeping his face covered with one hand.

It's the first time we've seen Travis since the drama at Saturday's party at Zero Bond.

As we reported ... Travis and his crew allegedly confronted a man who was allegedly filming him ... with Travis' entourage allegedly throwing bottles.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Jordan Clarkson and Travis Scott in Fight in NYC TMZ.com

Jordan tried to jump in and help de-escalate the situation ... and then everyone got booted.