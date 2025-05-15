SZA Gives Free Pit Tickets to Fan, Shouts Him Out Onstage

SZA's all about adding to her loyal fans' "Good Days" ... 'cause she made one lucky dude's day by giving him free pit tickets to her show -- and shouting him out onstage.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts earlier this week during the "Kendrick Lamar and SZA: Grand National Tour" ... and, during the performance, she leaned forward into the pit to wish her new pal Michael well.

Check out the clip ... SZA leans forward, waves and says "Hi, Michael" before dancing across the stage -- going from playful to businesslike in no time at all.

We caught up with the aforementioned Michael -- Michael Chiaravalloti -- and he tells TMZ … he waited all day at the venue without food or water just for the chance to meet SZA.

Michael shared a clip to his Instagram where he actually meets the R&B star shortly after she arrived at 5 PM ... claiming there were 5K people waiting for the artist -- and she did her best to meet as many of them as she could.

Chiaravalloti says he was overwhelmed with emotion while meeting SZA -- hyperventilating and crying -- when he asked her for a ticket to the show ... and, she instantly obliged, making sure her team got his contact info.

We're told her people gave Michael 2 free tickets in the pit -- though with one caveat ... she expected him to bring energy to the pit, she said in another video. Michael then waited outside the box office to pay SZA's kindness forward by giving away the other ticket to another lucky fan.

Chiaravalloti tells us he's waited at concerts and hotels to meet celebs ... but this is the first time he's ever experienced this kind of kindness -- taking a shot at Justin Bieber by saying the star simply wouldn't do something like this.

MC says SZA's actions go to show that no matter how big a star gets, they can always make time for their fans.

Michael recommends people go to the pop-up setup prior to SZA's shows to take a chance at meeting her ... though he hopes this doesn't encourage every fan to beg her for tickets.

Worth noting ... SZA explained her move in the comments section of Michael's Instagram post -- and, she says her difficulties with popularity in school make it important to her that her fans feel heard and seen.