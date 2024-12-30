SZA Calls Out 'Fans' Who Miss Her Old Body Size

SZA has the No. 1 album in the country going into 2025 ... but she focused her attention Monday at the section of her rabid fanbase always talking about her body size!!!

After one of her fan pages posted a throwback to the "S.O.S." singer wanderlusting during the 2020 quarantine, another fan remarked on her BBL surgery and weight gain ... which set SZA off.

Like most people, SZA says the COVID-19 epidemic was hard on her, having lost her grandmother, and depression eventually took over.

SZA says comments like those have caused her to isolate from her fans ... in spite of their loyalty.

Changing my number tomorrow . New year . Let go . — SZA (@sza) December 30, 2024 @sza

Her circle is also getting smaller ... she's changing her phone number. Gonna be even harder for leeches to get GNX Tour tickets now!!!