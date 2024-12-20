SZA Releases 'Lana' Deluxe of 'S.O.S.' Album After Morning Delay, TDE Prez Takes Blame

SZA promised fans they'd be digging into her new "Lana" deluxe on Friday morning ... the project was released a little tardy this afternoon -- but they made it to the finish line!!!

The superstar singer had been giving fans breadcrumb updates since yesterday that she was feverishly working on the mix -- and the process had to be perfect!!!

The video for her new "Drive" single was released last night but fans were left hanging in the dark ... until Top Dawg Entertainment's President Punch stepped in!!!

Remember, TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Punch last week at the label's annual Christmas drive, where he assured us "Lana" was being released sooner than later ... a little later than they hoped, but his 12 PM promise came through.

His efforts still didn't stop a few fans from talking crazy to him ... her fans don't play about their 🐐!!!