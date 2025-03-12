SZA Speechless Over 'S.O.S.' Album Tying Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Record

Play video content TMZ.com

SZA's "S.O.S." album legacy is being aligned with Michael Jackson's "Thriller" -- and the award-winning singer/songwriter cannot find the words, for once!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with SZA outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday, fresh on the heels of her and the late King of Pop sharing the record for the longest-running Top 10 album by a Black artist on the Billboard 200 chart.

MJ's music didn't get boosted from the streaming era, but "S.O.S." is barely 2 years old and has accomplished such a feat ... classic albums win differently as the generations change!!!

SZA is also the hottest thing smoking this week ... she and Kendrick Lamar have the number 1 song in the country with their "Luther" duet after performing the hit at the Super Bowl.

We asked SZA about the potential music video, but she's staying mum for now. She and Kendrick are heading on tour soon, and there's a good chance the visual could premiere for the concertgoers!!!