Congresswoman Says Video Proves Tory Lanez Didn't Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez never said "dance, b****" to Megan Thee Stallion, but he did catch a raw deal in his shooting trial that got him 10 years in prison ... according to Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

The Sunshine State's first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress joined Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" on Tuesday ... claiming there's never-before-seen evidence that proves Tory did NOT shoot Megan after a Hollywood Hills party back in 2020.

As to why a Florida politician is interested in a California case -- Luna says she became hip to Tory's plight through their mutual friend Amber Rose ... and as she began to dig deeper, she claims she's found several inconsistencies in the prosecution's arguments.

She correlates Tory's legal team's alleged findings that there was a lack of forensic DNA found on the weapon that shot Megan, and she says there's even a Ring cam video that proves he never pulled a Yosemite Sam -- despite a police officer testifying the opposite in court.

After seeing the X-rays, Luna also questioned whether Megan's injuries came from bullets. There's an ongoing narrative that the cuts on Megan's feet came from stepping on shards of glass during the initial police response at the scene.

There's also the claim that said bullet frags are missing from the evidence chamber. 👀

Release of the Ring cam video depends on an appellate court order, and Luna says she's actively pushing for the public to see it!!!

It's not the only action she's pushing for Tory ... Luna and the team are seeking a pardon from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Tory was convicted in 2023 and is serving a 10-year prison sentence in the state -- where he was stabbed by a fellow inmate last week.