Tory Lanez's Attorney & Uncle Call Out Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris at Appeal
Tory Lanez Attorney & Uncle Confident About Appeal ... D.A. Hoodwinked Us All!!!
Tory Lanez wasn't present at the hearing for his appeal on Monday -- but his attorney and family were front and center to vouch for his innocence!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Tory's attorney Crystal Morgan and the star rapper's uncle, Speedy ... both are optimistic the court will side with their arguments!!!
Speedy gives us his estimation of events, which pretty much mirror the accounts of Tory supporters ... saying Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris lied about the shooting that put "The Color Violet" singer behind bars for 10 years.
Crystal tells us the hearing actually went better than she expected ... convictions don't equal justice in her book, and Tory is a victim, in her opinion.
They're keeping fingers crossed for a judge to hear them out ... but hint they have a few more legal avenues available to spring Tory out of the bing.
It's been a rough prison term so far ... Tory was stabbed 14 times in California's Tehachapi state prison and suffered a collapsed lung, among other injuries.
Unjust punishment for an innocent man, according to his team!!!