GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Stir Beef Rumors After Their Stylists Clash
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla enjoyed a "Hot Girl Summer" last year through a joint tour, but it looks like "Winter is coming" ... because Glo just co-signed a very nasty social media post about Megan!!!
X user @gymratgyal successfully instigated GloRilla's internal emotions when she fired off the message, "We all know she started being bitter after she was outsold by glorilla lmfaoooo" -- and GloRilla liked the post!!!
Gymratgyal saved the receipts and Glo's reaction highlighted a deeper rift between her and Megan's camps ... their stylists are also getting snippy!!!
Famed celeb stylist EJ King has been glowing up GloRilla as of late -- after he and Megan fell out after the Tory Lanez shooting in 2020 -- and they were recently spotted at an NBA game cheering on Glo's star BF, Brandon Ingram.
“You ain’t no Kellon”— Kellon Deryck (@KellonDeryck) October 28, 2025 @KellonDeryck
Meg's current stylist, Kellon Deryck, entered the chat with a slick jab aimed at EJ ... using Cardi B's now infamous quote, "You ain't no Kellon" when she was recently gunning at Armon Wiggins' head.
The messiness has now spilled onto Glo and Megan's radar and fans are wondering what to make of the relationship they built up going forward.
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla grossed $40.2 million across 30 shows together on the "Hot Girl Summer" tour ... but things look like they've gotten too personal to conduct good business!!!