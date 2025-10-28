GloRilla Gets Courtside Kisses From Brandon Ingram, Cute Moment Caught on Video

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram are making a case for the NBA's new favorite power couple ... 'cause fans went wild when the Raptors star landed a kiss on his rapper girlfriend right at her courtside seats!!

The cute moment happened when Ingram and the Toronto Raptors faced the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday.

Glo was posted up courtside with her friend, EJ King -- and she made it crystal clear she's Ingram's loudest cheerleader.

Her support didn't go unnoticed ... as Ingram walked right over to her and leaned in for a kiss.

The two also showed off their adorable secret handshake ... proving Glo's certainly not "s-i-n-g-l-e" anymore.

"There’s certain people I want to see extremely happy. Glo is one of them," one fan commented on the video.

Another pointed out that two of the biggest female rappers right now -- GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion -- are now both in their NBA WAG era.

Of course, Meg is currently dating Mavs star Klay Thompson ... and she certainly hasn't shied away from packing on PDA with the hooper.

