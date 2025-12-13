Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Off Breakup Rumors By Twerking on Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion Bouncing on Klay Like A Basketball ... Throws It Back in Steamy TikTok!!!
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson stans can relax ... the two clearly didn't break up -- because Megan shared a clip that showed her getting down on her man!
The rapper posted the short vid to TikTok Friday night ... which begins with MTS begging Klay to put on a camo outfit while he declines. In the next shot, Klay caves ... and, he's feeling great about it -- dancing through a massive walk-in closet with the threads on while Michael Jackson's hit "You Rock My World" plays over it.
The video ends with Meg -- just wearing a tiny pair of white shorts -- bending over and putting it on Klay ... leaving both of them laughing.
It certainly looks like these two are still super into each other ... despite unsubstantiated online rumors they'd split. The rumor started on various X parody accounts ... though, in this day and age, it's hard to know exactly who you can trust on social media.
That said, it should be obvious these two aren't breaking up anytime soon ... given Megan just cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Klay's whole fam -- and even got the seal of approval from his dad, Mychal, a former NBA star in his own right.
Plus, Klay just named his boat after Meg ... so, this 'ship is serious on land and sea!
Bottom line ... the only answer to a question about whether Klay and Megan broke up? A "Savage" nope!