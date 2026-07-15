Eminem's Ex-Wife Attempted Suicide Before Hospitalization, Dispatch Audio Reveals

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, attempted suicide on Saturday before she was rushed to a Michigan hospital ... according to dispatch audio.

TMZ obtained the 911 call that came from Kim's house, and it kicks off with the dispatcher telling first responders they need to be routed to an address in Chesterfield for a "suicide attempt."

The dispatcher quotes the caller, saying his aunt cut her wrist with a knife.

We broke the story ... Kim was rushed to the hospital after police and Emergency Service personnel crews responded to a medical emergency at her home.

Play video content Video: Eminem's Former Wife Kim Scott Treated at Hospital After Reported Injury TMZ.com

TMZ obtained footage showing the moment Kim was wheeled out of her home on a gurney and loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Kim and Em were twice married ... both unions ended in divorce.

She's had previous run-ins with the law ... in May, she was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police say she crashed into a parked car in Chesterfield.