James Franco Wakes Up David Dobrik's Roommate, Offers $1K to Name 5 of His Movies

James Franco gave a friend of David Dobrik's a rude awakening ... jarring him from sleep and offering the guy a grand if he could name five of his films!

The actor appeared on Dobrik's YouTube channel to challenge his roommate John to name three flick ... but, James worries he'll just name all three 'Spider-Man' films -- and he ups the ante to five instead.

JF then wakes the roommate up ... and, he's obviously surprised to find the veteran actor sitting on his bed, asking him to start rattling off movies.

Watch the hilarious clip for yourself ... John nails the first two flicks -- but, he then runs into some serious trouble.

James lowers the bar back down to three, and the guys drop hints to get him to guess "Spider-Man" ... but, this horse ain't drinking the water they led him to!