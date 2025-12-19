James Franco Makes Rare Public Appearance in Hollywood for 'Desert Films'

Resurfaces in Hollywood for His New Stage Play

James Franco made a rare public appearance, popping up in Hollywood for his new play -- "Desert Films" -- and his fans hardly knew what to do!

The experimental stage project explores the idea of fame by blending true crime, noir, film, and live performance. Sounds pretty ambitious, but it looks like it was worth the effort.

In an Instagram post, one theatergoer called the production "brilliant," writing ... "Major props to James Franco for pulling back the curtain on Hollywood and Film & TV with honesty and edge through LIVE theatre. Here’s hoping 'Desert Films' has many more runs ahead."

Franco made sure he stayed comfortable while snapping pics after the show, wearing a pair of leisurely blue corduroy pants, a green T-shirt under a black bomber jacket and a yellow cap.