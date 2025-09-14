Jordon Hudson Wears 'Blind For Love' Sweater on UNC's Sideline

Jordon Hudson's in her football-lovin' era ... 'cause she wore a sweater with a clear message about her feelings to the University of North Carolina's game to cheer on Bill Belichick.

The head coach's better half walked the sideline before UNC's matchup against the Univeristy of Richmond Saturday ... shaking hands with several men while standing alongside Bill.

Her sweater -- featuring a large tiger face on the front with the words "Blind For Love" written underneath it -- might look familiar to any Swifties out there ... 'cause it's exactly like the one Taylor Swift wore in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

Unclear if Jordon's if she's just showing some love for the NFL darling or if she just digs the design ... but, the sparkly sweater certainly drew some eyeballs while UNC beat down Richmond 41-6.

Eagle-eyed observers could also see another legal document tucked away in her see-through purse -- the clear bag is mandatory to attend UNC home games -- and the doc has highlighter markings over phrases like "false light" and "fraud."

It's not clear what this document might be for ... but, it's also not the first time we've seen Hudson toting around legal docs at these games.

Remember ... Jordon had several papers in the same bag during UNC's 20-3 win over the University of North Carolina at Charlotte earlier this month.

We didn't know if Jordon was trying to prove a point with her purse last week ... though it all looked a bit too meticulously put together to be conincidental.