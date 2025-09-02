Fans Mock Bill Belichick After Fumbled UNC Debut with Jordon Hudson in Stands

Even Bill Belichick's No. 1 cheerleader Jordon Hudson couldn't save his painful University of North Carolina head coaching debut as the Tar Heels lost to the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night ... and fans are having a field day cracking jokes online.

The Tar Heels took the L against Texas Christian University 14-48 after months of media scrutiny over the legendary football coach's relationship with the much-younger beauty queen, who supported him in a suite alongside former NFL star Randy Moss.

"The dignitaries pleased with the way the festivities have started here for the Heels, Kirk."



-Rece Davis on the call as UNC scores its first TD under Bill Belichick. ESPN proceeds to show Roy Williams, Michael Jordan, Jordon Hudson, and Randy Moss. pic.twitter.com/0TzW5e0MeU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2025 @awfulannouncing

The game actually started off hot for UNC -- they scored a touchdown on their opening drive. But, TCU quickly took over the game -- and fans are throwing red flags all over Bill and his brunette beauty.

Many took a crack at their age difference when TCU was up 41-7, joking Bill was 41 when Jordan was 7 years old. In reality, the former collegiate cheerleader had not even been born when the former NFL coach was 41.

Others pointed out that North Carolina's quarterback Max Johnson is the same age as Jordon.

Another fan even joked Jordon should make the calls while referencing her viral interruption of Bill's CBS interview earlier this year.

UNC fans in April: This Jordon Hudson stuff is too much! What is she going to be calling plays, too?!?



UNC fans now: Maybe let her call a drive or two. What could it hurt? — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 2, 2025 @ADavidHaleJoint

You'll remember ... the pair had all eyes on them after Jordon shot down Tony Dokoupil's question about their love life during Bill's CBS News "Sunday Morning" interview ... leading fans to speculate how much control she has over his life.

The pair defended themselves -- with JH recently agreeing she's like Taylor Swift's all-star publicist -- and have continued to be glued to each other's sides.

Looks like they're in it through the W's and L's.