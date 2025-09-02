Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Fans Mock Bill Belichick After Fumbled UNC Debut with Jordon Hudson in Stands

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Even Bill Belichick's No. 1 cheerleader Jordon Hudson couldn't save his painful University of North Carolina head coaching debut as the Tar Heels lost to the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night ... and fans are having a field day cracking jokes online.

The Tar Heels took the L against Texas Christian University 14-48 after months of media scrutiny over the legendary football coach's relationship with the much-younger beauty queen, who supported him in a suite alongside former NFL star Randy Moss.

The game actually started off hot for UNC -- they scored a touchdown on their opening drive. But, TCU quickly took over the game -- and fans are throwing red flags all over Bill and his brunette beauty.

Many took a crack at their age difference when TCU was up 41-7, joking Bill was 41 when Jordan was 7 years old. In reality, the former collegiate cheerleader had not even been born when the former NFL coach was 41.

Others pointed out that North Carolina's quarterback Max Johnson is the same age as Jordon.

Another fan even joked Jordon should make the calls while referencing her viral interruption of Bill's CBS interview earlier this year.

You'll remember ... the pair had all eyes on them after Jordon shot down Tony Dokoupil's question about their love life during Bill's CBS News "Sunday Morning" interview ... leading fans to speculate how much control she has over his life.

The pair defended themselves -- with JH recently agreeing she's like Taylor Swift's all-star publicist -- and have continued to be glued to each other's sides.

080925_jordon_hudson_kal
TAKING AFTER TREE
The Sports Gossip Show

Looks like they're in it through the W's and L's.

Bill's chance to make a comeback will occur this Saturday as the Tar Heels take on the Charlotte 49ers.

