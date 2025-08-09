Jordon Hudson Agrees She's Like Taylor Swift's Publicist Before Allegedly Crying to Reporters

Play video content The Sports Gossip Show

Jordon Hudson apparently thinks she's a public relations pro, as good as some of the best in the field ... but then broke down in tears on a call with reporters.

Here's the deal ... Charlotte Wilder and Madeline Hill -- hosts of "The Sports Gossip Show," which was just acquired by The Athletic -- dished on a few late-night phone calls they had with Jordon.

During the call, Charlotte and Madeline say Jordon agreed with their assessment that she's Bill Belichick's version of Tree Paine. For those of you who don't know, Tree is Taylor Swift's PR point person -- highly regarded and respected in her field.

Jordon allegedly told these reporters that's exactly what she is to Belichick ... helping out his image on social media -- and, she claims, everyone loved his online presence until they realized she was running it.

We've reported heavily on Bill & Jordon's recent IG posts, showing him with his much younger GF ... and, the way she stepped in to shoot down a question during an interview with CBS News which drew ire from around the sports world.

However, unlike a PR pro, Hudson reportedly didn't keep it together through all of the phone calls ... later blowing up on Charlotte during one call after listening to an ep of their podcast about her performance at the Miss Maine USA pageant.

Hudson was reportedly yelling at Charlotte and then started bawling ... ultimately refusing an interview they say she'd previously agreed to.

Also, it's worth noting ... this alleged phone call wasn't recorded. Everything we've heard is from Charlotte and Madeline's perspective, and they don't seem to provide any other corroborating evidence. We've reached out to Jordon to get her side of the story.