Jordon Hudson Shows Off Abs In Steamy Bikini Pic

After a sweaty flight to the West, the only thing Jordon Hudson seems to be perspiring over these days is the California sun.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend took to her Instagram page on Friday to show that following a stressful airplane ride from Charlotte to Las Vegas, she's now catching plenty of R&R somewhere in the Golden State.

In a photo she posted, the 24-year-old can be seen lounging with chips and gauc, a trio of chicken tenders, some fries ... and a fruity beverage.

She also put her abs on full display in a two-piece bathing suit ... which had her thousands of IG followers drooling.

"I want a bite of everything in this," one wrote in the comment section.

As she did in her previous Instagram post this month, she seemed to include some shade with her caption too by writing, "Maine girl takes on California (ironically)."

It appears to be a subtle jab at Shelby Howell, the woman who won the Miss Maine USA contest over Hudson last month.

If you weren't familiar, many have speculated (fueled by the Bangor Daily News' reporting) that Howell is actually from California, not Maine ... which Hudson certainly looks like she's referencing with her words.