Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Hold Hands On Date Night In Chapel Hill

Bill Belichick shifted his focus from the Xs and Os to XOXO Thursday night ... enjoying a night out with Jordon Hudson in Chapel Hill ahead of the North Carolina football season.

The Tar Heels head coach and his partner were spotted out at the Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill near campus ... with the 24-year-old rocking an all-white outfit and 73-year-old NFL legend electing for a dress shirt tucked into his jeans.

No word on what they chowed down on ... but the grub must've been good, 'cause Hudson had a to-go box in one hand as she held on to her man with the other.

Hudson sported a big smile on her face as well ... while BB -- who usually has a signature expressionless face -- didn't shy from showing some emotion, too.

Things have actually been unusually quiet between the two lately -- after quite the eventful start to 2025, it appears the drama dust has settled around them.

Of course, that wasn't always the case ... as Hudson and Belichick's ex, Linda Holliday, ran into each other at a charity event in Nantucket earlier this month.