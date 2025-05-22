Jordon Hudson Cracks Bill Belichick Age Joke During Chicken Wing Date Night

The only thing Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson seem to be sweating these days is the spice level of their wings ... despite all the recent negative attention they've received, the two enjoyed what appeared to be a blissful chicken dinner date Wednesday.

Check out some video Hudson shared of the duo's Hump Day supper, the 24-year-old and her 73-year-old UNC football head coach boo could be seen wolfing down some buffalo wings by a body of water ... all while a peaceful sunset surrounded them.

Play video content instagram/@jordon

If the serene scene wasn't enough proof they haven't been shaken by the drama they've been entrapped in lately, Hudson's witty caption provided some further evidence.

"Old Bay with my old bae," she wrote, noting the iconic blue, yellow and red seasoning bottle on the table.

Hudson added a couple playful emojis to the post as well.

It's, of course, fun to see for those who are fans of the couple ... as seemingly every day for the last month, there's been a new headline roping them into controversy.

Most recently, one involved a Nantucket Christmas party spat between Hudson and Belichick's ex, Linda Holliday.