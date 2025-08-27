Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Company Files For 'Gold Digger' Trademark

Jordon Hudson appears to be leaning into the "gold digger" claims ... 'cause Bill Belichick's company -- which is managed by his 24-year-old girlfriend -- just filed to trademark the term.

Records show the application was filed by TCE Rights Management LLC on Aug. 25 -- and as trademark attorney Josh Gerben first noted, it is with the intention to use it for jewelry and trinkets.

The same company also filed for several trademarks earlier this year ... including phrases like All-Belichick Team, Chapel Bill, The Belichick Way, Dynasty (Bill's Version) and more.

The move is believed to be taking a page out of Taylor Swift's book ... which doesn't take a genius to figure out, especially due to the singer's (Taylor's Version) era amid her fight to own her masters, which she recently won.

No word on whether Belichick and Hudson plan to actually monetize off the term ... but if they do, it'll be similar to what Angel Reese did with the viral "mebounds" phrase, which trolls used to mock her game.

Now, she sells merch featuring the phrase to really take ownership over it.